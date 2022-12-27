Military chiefs fet troops at Christmas

The COAS General Faruk Yahaya and CAS, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao have feted troops of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai” to a buffet lunch to celebrate #Christmas 2022.

The Service Chiefs lauded the troops for the recent successes recorded in the Northeast theatre of operation where the military is battling insurgency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...