Military chiefs fet troops at Christmas

Military chiefs fete troops at Christmas

The COAS General Faruk Yahaya and CAS, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao have feted troops of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai” to a buffet lunch to celebrate #Christmas 2022.

The Service Chiefs lauded the troops for the recent successes recorded in the Northeast theatre of operation where the military is battling insurgency.

 

 

 

 

