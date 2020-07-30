News

Military Command and Control sabotaging Boko Haram war – Zulum

…as Boko Haram suspects attack Borno Gov’s convoy
…threatens to mobilise civilian JTF to take over

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has hinted of sabotage within the command and control structure of the Nigerian military following an attack on his convoy on Wednesday.
His convoy came under fierce attack by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) while on assessment visit to Baga Town.
Zulum was on his way to visit some internally displaced peoples’ (IDP) camps in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state, when the attack occurred.
The governor made this very serious allegation while speaking on the ugly development with journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital on Thursday.
This is even as he threatened to mobilise personnel of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), to take charge of security in troubled areas, in an effort to safeguard the lives and property of residents.
As a way out of the situation, Zulum called for an immediate overhaul of the Command and Control structure of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLF), which is in charge of providing security in the area.
The unfortunate incident took place shortly after the governor had donated 12 operational vehicles to further the counter-insurgency fight.
He was also said to have flagged-off the reopening of the Monguno-Baga highway two years after it was closed.
Zulum wondered why the presence of thousands of troops and their commanding officer, has not denied the terrorists freedom of action within the general area.
“We have over 1,181 soldiers in Baga; 72 officers, 107 solders, 400 soldiers in Mile 4 and 1,900 soldiers in Monguno. I see no reason why Boko Haram will still be operating in Baga town,” he said.
“The troops have been in Mile 4 for over one year, there is complete sabotage, the problem is not with President Buhari, or General Burutai but the command and control structures. There is need to look into this structure.
“We have over 80,000 IDPs in Monguno, they cannot continue to depend on NGOs and others for food, we have created opportunity for them to go back to their communities and continue with their business and farming activities.
“After Sallah, we will go back to Kukawa. We we will give time to the military; but if they will not clear Baga, we will mobilise our hunters and vigilantes to recapture Baga… we can’t continue like this. People have take their destiny in their hands,” the Governor said.
Meanwhile, the Army has confirmed the attack on Zulum’s convoy.
In a seven-paragraphed statement to that effect, Thursday, Acting Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sagir Musa, assured that investigation had been opened, with a view to rounding up the attackers.

