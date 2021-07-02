News

Military cooperation: Buhari commends Pakistan for training members of N’Army

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for training members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The president made the commendation while receiving General Nadeem Raza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to a release by his spokesman, the President said: “We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces, officers and men. Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistani, and we are grateful.”
General Raza said Nigeria was the most important country in Africa, “and we value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other.”

