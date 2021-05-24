News Top Stories

Military crashes national emergency –CAN, YOWICAN

…declare 3-day mourning for COAS, others

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all Nigerians to join in its three-day fast, starting on May 28, to seek God’s mercy over deaths in the country.

This came as the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has begun a three-day national mourning for the death of those described as “our heroes,” who died during the ill-fated military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

 

The CAN national leadership made the call while commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, the military high command, the security chiefs, and the immediate and extended families of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who were killed while on board of the ill-fated military King Air 350 aircraft that crashed on Friday, near Kaduna Airport.

 

Expressing concern over the recent reoccurrence of military aircraft crashes within three months, CAN lamented it was a national emergency that calls for thorough investigation to avert another air crash.

 

In a statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Barr. Daramola Joseph on Sunday in Abuja, the religious body called on the international community to assist Nigeria end the menace of insecurity occasioned by criminals manifesting as kidnappers, bandits and terrorists before they take over the country or turn it into a battle ground.

 

The statement further reads: “We pray that this type of national tragedy will never occur again.

 

According to reports, Nigeria had four King Air 350 named NAF 201, NAF 202, NAF 203 and NAF 204. Sometime in February this year, NAF 201 crashed in Abuja and killed all the eight Air Force crew men on board. We also reliably learnt that this was the third military air disaster in the space of three months.

 

“If these reports are true, then it is high time thorough investigations are carried out with a view to ascertaining the immediate and remote causes of these recurrent disasters and address the causes decisively and squarely.

 

We cannot continue to lose our finest military and security officers to air disasters without treating the situation as a national emergency. “CAN is genuinely concerned and suggests that while the nation still awaits the report of the cause or causes of this latest crash, adequate measures should be taken so as to avert this kind of tragedy both in our military and civil aviation in the future.

 

“We must ascertain that  all military aircrafts are fit to fly and that the training of the flight officers is excellent. We further plead that adequate care should be taken of the dependants of the deceased so that they might be proud eternally of the nation the deceased served.

 

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in CAN on May 28-30 to pray to God in the attitude of mourning and soberness for the unprecedented shedding of innocent blood in our nation and to pray to God for his quick intervention in our situation so that normalcy might return.”

 

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere has also demanded an inquest and investigation into the series of crashes involving Nigerian Airforce (NAF) aircraft and helicopters.

 

Declaring a three-day national mourning in a statement on Sunday, he described the death of the CoAS as a colossal loss and a tragedy too much.

