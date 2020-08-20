Military ‘deactivates’ 160,000 illegal products in N/Delta

The military, Thursday, said aggressive operations against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, had resulted in the “deactivation” of 150,000 litres of illegally refined automatuve gas oil (AGO), as well as 943.47 barrels of crude oil.

It noted that the operations that culminated in the feat, were conducted between August 13 and 19 respectively.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, during the regular briefing to provide updates on ongoing military operations across the country.

While expressing satisfaction with troops’ exploits in the various theatres of operations, Enenche vowed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain the momentum of operations, to rid the country of crime and criminality.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued with the aggressive fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with attendant successes,” he stated.

According to him: “Within the period under review, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team discovered an illegal refining site at Okorosa Creek.

“The site had a reservoir laden with an estimated 943.47 barrels of product suspected to be crude oil. The site was deactivated.

“Similarly, on 14 August 2020, another site was discovered at Yalama community in Akokoturo LGA Rivers State. The site, which had 2 metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 150,000 litres of illegally refined AGO was deactivated.

“Relatedly, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship Delta deployed onboard the Ocean Marine Solutions Houseboat along Yeye Creek in Burutu LGA of Delta State visited a previously deactivated Illegal Refining Site around Fonkro Community.

“The site was observed to have been reactivated and had six ovens, seven surface metal storage tanks and three dugout pits cumulatively laden with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 566.08 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.”

He further disclosed that the storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was earmarked for swamp buggy operation.

