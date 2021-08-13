Military deactivates illegal refineries in Niger Delta

The troops of Operation Delta Safe said they have deactivated several illegal refining sites and recovered large volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the last two weeks. The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while giving updates on the opera tions of the military across the country. Onyeuko said the troops conducted and recorded successes in a series of antiillegal oil operations in several areas in Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States during the period. He said the operations led to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks, adding that the storage tanks had 2.329 million litres of illegally refined diesel and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oil.

