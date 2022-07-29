Metro & Crime

Military destroys 80 illegal refineries, arrests 27 suspected vandals

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip, destroyed 80 illegal refining sites in the South-South zone in the last two weeks. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.–Gen Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the bi-weekly news conference on military operations yesterday in Abuja. Onyeuko said the operation also led to the discovery and destruction of 60 wooden boats, 316 storage tanks, 262 ovens and 87 dugout pits. He said that the available statistics had shown a significant loss of revenue to the economy of the country with street value of about N2.5 billion. Onyeuko said that the military operations were conducted in Madangho, Kokoye and Jones creek in Delta State, as well as Obi Sagbama village and Debu creek in Bayelsa.

According to him, troops also conducted patrols in Awoba, Cawthorne Channel, Boning Channel and Asaramatu in Rivers. “Troops also recovered nine speed boats, 15 outboard engines, 19 pumping machines and 17 vehicles while 27 pipeline vandals were arrested. “A total of 5.1 litres of substance suspected to be crude oil and 1.4 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered. “All arrested economic saboteurs and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.” The Director, Defence Media Operations, said also that troops of Operation AWATSE in the South-West zone intercepted and confiscated a total of 402 (50kg) bags of foreign rice and 193 litres of PMS in 30 gallons. He said that troops of Operation Safe Conduct also arrested a suspected political thug at Osho- Egbedore village in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State within the period.

Onyeuko said that among items recovered from the suspect were one locally fabricated pistol, five cartridges and a mobile phone. The defence media operations spokesman further said that troops also carried out a raid operation at Old Garage within Osogbo metropolis and arrested a notorious kidnapper terrorising the people of Osogbo alongside nine of his gang members. “Items recovered include one pump action rifle, six cartridges amongst others and handed over same to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

 

Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Makurdi; kill 4, injure others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulani herdsmen have attacked and killed four people and left seven battling with various degrees of injuries at Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack on Saturday morning, said the armed herdsmen in their usual guerrilla pattern struck by 11pm on Friday […]
Metro & Crime

Two held for snatching N6m gold at gunpoint

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing a gold merchant of goods worth N6 million at gunpoint. The suspects, Jerry Chuckwedu and Tomiwa Olawale were arrested on Monday at Igbo Olomu area of Isawo in Sagamu. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed […]

