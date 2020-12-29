Military destroys suspected terrorists’ anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa forest

The Military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, resulted in the destruction of an Anti-Aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements.

An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack and sometimes, bring down an aircraft.

It serves as a potent defence against aerial attacks.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency operations in the North East zone have continued to deal decisive blows on the enemies of state.

Specifically, the coordinator said the air strikes followed intelligence that the insurgents that had carried out series of attacks on the Southern part of Borno, as well as Northern part of Adamawa State, had come from the location.

This was as he added that scores of the insurgents were killed, with many others escaping with varying degrees of injuries.