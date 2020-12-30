News Top Stories

Military destroys terrorists’ anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa

The military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, December 28, resulted in the destruction of an anti-aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements. An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack, and sometimes, bring down an aircraft.

 

It serves as a potent defence against aerial attacks. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East have continued to deal decisive blows on the enemies of state.

 

Specifically, the coordinator said the air strikes followed intelligence that the insurgents that had carried out series of attacks on the Southern part of Borno, as well as Northern part of Adamawa State, had come from the location.

 

This was as he added that scores of the insurgents were killed, with many others escaping with varying degrees of injuries. He explained that the Southern region, where the targeted attacks were conducted, was at the heart of the dreaded Sambisa forest in Borno State.

 

“The air strike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

 

 

“Accordingly, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft. “Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process,” Enenche stated.

