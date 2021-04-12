Metro & Crime

Military gives mass burial for 12 slain officers in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Ortom sympathizes with Buhari, military, families over killings

 

 

The Nigeria military authorities Monday gave mass burial to 12 slain officers killed in Bonta village in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by militia youths.

 

The remains of the 12 military personnel, which included one Captain Adeolu Adedayo, were buried at the military cemetery  located in Wurukum area of Makurdi metropolis.

 

The burial was done in the presence Governor Samuel Ortom, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, the Commanding Officer, 72 Battalion, military personnel as well as family members of the deceased soldiers.

 

Speaking at the burial, Ortom sympathized with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the killing of 12 military personnel in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

 

Ortom also apologized to the leadership of the security forces in the country as well as families of the fallen heroes even as he vowed that his government would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all those who were involved in perpetrating the act are fished out and brought to book.

 

The governor regretted the death of the Army personnel in the hands of the militias while trying to ensure peace in troubled areas of the state.

