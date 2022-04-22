Metro & Crime

Military hands over 517 recovered weapons from bandits in Plateau State

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, Major-General Ibrahim Ali said the Command has recovered 517 small arms and light weapons from bandits and criminal elements within its area of operation. Gen. Ali disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Jos and handing over of the small arms and light weapons to the Zonal Coordinator, North Central, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and light weapons (ACCSALW), One of the destroyed farms held at the Headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos.

He said, “The Operational successes recorded by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN recently has led to the recovery of 517 small Arms and light weapons from criminal elements. This comprises of 40 automatic weapons and 477 locally fabricated firearms. “The automatic weapons including 26xAK 47 rifle, 1x FN rifle, 2x Beretta rifle, 3x G3 rifle, 6x Beretta pistol, 1x Harris Burg pistol and 1 x SMG.”

He further said, “The locally fabricated weapons comprises of 183 x locally fabricated Rifles, 163 x Dane Guns, 102 x Locally Fabricated pistol and 19 x locally fabricated SMG. Others include 6 x single Barrel Gun and 1 x Pump Action.” Gen. Ali also dispelled the campaign of calumny trending on some social media platforms that he has been compromising and taking side with a particular ethnic group in the conflict between farmers and herders in Plateau.

He said, “Contrary to this falsehood, it is pertinent to note that as a member of the Armed Forces, I have sworn my allegiance to defend the country and protect the lives and properties of all citizens devoid of any ethnic, religious or pecuniary sentiments.” Gen. Ali appreciated citizens who provided credible information that led to the success of the arms recovery and urged the troops to sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminal elements their joint area of operation. Receiving the weapons, the Zonal Coordinator, North Central, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms, Major Gen. Hamza Bature (Rtd) appreciated the troops and urged the public to always give necessary information to mop out illegal firearms in the hands of the public.

“I encourage the Operation SAFE HAVEN to step up the tide to ensure that we recover all firearms from the society, knowing that we are moving towards election and we want everybody to be on the same page.” Gen. Bature expressed hope that more weapons would be recovered from the public as they continue to collaborate for the recovery of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

 

