Military high command yet to authorise retirement of senior officers –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said the military high command had yet to authorise retirement of senior officers, contrary to reports of possible mass disengagement. New Telegraph reports that, in the wake of the appointment of Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), following the death of his immediate-predecessor, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, concerns had been raised as to the imminent retirement of many senior Army officers.

The fear was predicated on the fact that, while the late COAS, who died alongside 10 other senior officers in a plane crash in Kaduna, was of the 35 Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), his successor, Gen. Yahaya, is of course 37. It is a time-honoured tradition in the military, that a senior officer does not pay compliments to his junior.

But, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said no retirement has taken place within the period under review. Onyeuko, who made the clarification at an operational briefing at the DHQ in Abuja, conveyed the military high command’s appreciation for the support by the citizens. This was as the fighting troops were applauded for their gallantry and patriotism to the national cause.

“At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya,” the DMO said. According to him: “This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military. “I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours. Retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirements have been authorized by the Military High Command.” Meanwhile, the DHQ has assured of the determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), to restore peace and order across the country. The DHQ said on-going operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, were recording appreciable strides. Specifically, the DHQ said the briefing was to highlight operational activities across the country, between May 20 and June 2.

