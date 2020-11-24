News

Military: How air strikes destroyed ISWAP’s logistics base in Borno

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says ongoing operations yielding gains

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The military has announced the successful destruction of a logistics base operated by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego, on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.
This was as it noted that the mission conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, also killed scores of the terrorists during the operation conducted on Sunday .
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosire in a statement Tuesday, said the combat mission was a product of actionable intelligence reports of activities of the terrorists in the area.
“The mission was executed on 22 November 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/motorcycles. 
“The Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, a significant number of ISWAP elements were observed. 
“These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the  neutralization of several of their fighters,” Enenche stated.
He said extended the commendation of the Military High Command to the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the country of all terrorists elements. 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria, others’ debt to hit 65% of GDP

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

16 countries face debt distress    Fund projects $890bn external financing needs       Citing the shock of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the International Monetary   Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria and other Sub- Saharan African countries’ public debt will rise to 65 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the […]
News Top Stories

IVF doesn’t increase risk of ovarian cancer –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the Netherlands said receiving Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) including Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) does not increase the risk for women to develop ovarian cancer. These are the findings of a new paper in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) published by Oxford University Press. Previous research indicated that women who use ART […]
News

Edo 2020: A review of many prophecies

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Tension is on the increase as the Edo State Governorship  election with APC’s Ize Iyamu and PDP’s Godwin Obaseki as major contenders, which is slated for September 19, 2020, draws closer. Many prophets have predicted the outcome election as to who will win the election.  While some have said that APC’s Ize-Iyamu will win the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: