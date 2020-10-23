News

Military impounds 375, 500 litres of refined products, others

The military has said that its ongoing operations against economic sabotage in the South have resulted in the immobilisation of an illegal refinery containing 321,500 litres of illegally refined oil products at Tuma Creek in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

 

This was as it added that another 54, 000 crude oil were also destroyed at a creek in Bonny, Rivers State.

 

It noted that the October 16 operation was executed by the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

 

 

“Also, on same day, Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team immobilized an illegal refinery containing 54,000 litres of crude oil at Dabara Creek in Bonny Local Government of the State.

 

 

“In another development, troops of Operation Silent Heat III have continued to record tremendous successes.

 

Gunboats of Forward Operating Base Ibaks on 17 October 2020 while on routine patrol along Utan Iyata Creek, intercepted and arrested a large wooden boat containing 50kilogrammes parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon.

 

“A total of 1,637 bags of 50kg parboiled rice were recovered and two suspects were arrested”, Enenche stated.

 

He continued: “Also, on 20 October 2020, Forward Operating Base Ibaka gunboats while on routine patrol around Mbo River intercepted and arrested a small sized wooden boat laden with 33 drums of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit with two suspects.

 

“Suspects are currently in our custody and will soon be handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.

 

From these successes, it is clear that, troops of Operation Delta Safe and other security agencies working together remain resolute and dedicated in their endeavor to end the fight against economic sabotage.”

