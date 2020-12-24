Military: Intelligence, govt support facilitated release of Katsina children

The Nigerian Military has attributed the successful rescue of Katsina school children, to heightened intelligence and professionalism on the path of troops.

Apart from intels, the military identified support by authorities and locals as key facilitators.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

This was as the military commended the cooperation of the locals, saying public support was needed to combat insecurity.

“The reason behind the rescue is professionalism. The intelligence aspect was handled very professionally. Our operatives from the Defence Intelligence Agencies working together with the DSS, the Nigerian Police and the vigilantees. Cooperation was at the peak.

“So I can tell you that the Intelligence management, the fusion was perfect, The Chief of Defence Staff, Minister others, presented their plan and when they did, it was perfect. But, they cautioned us and said no lives must be lost. So it was professionalism that boosted all these and saw that these children came out alive. So, the secret is just professionalism.

“Also the support of the appropriate superior authority, we got all the support from them and that’s very key to us,” Enenche said.

Meanwhile, Enenche disclosed that in the North West, “troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West Zone of the country progressively”.

