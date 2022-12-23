Military kills 153 terrorists, arrests 100 in 3 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops killed at least 153 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in parts of the North between December 1 and 22. The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami saidthis during the biweekly briefing in Abuja on Thursday. According to him, about 100terrorists, includinglogistics suppliers, collaborators and those spying for Boko Haram/ ISWAP were arrested. Danmadamisaidover423 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops in various operations.

He said: “Within the weeks in focus, troops also recovered20AK-47rifles, 2G3 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 1 gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 Beretta pistol 26 AK47 magazines, 4 bandoliers, 4 x 36 hand grenades, 1 x 42 hand grenade, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb, 1mortar tube, 2mortar tripod stands and a 60mm mortar bomb. “Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of male and females’ fabrics, bags of grains, jerry cans of groundnut oil, and cartons of detergents, the sumof N291,060.00andother sundry items. “Troops neutralised 103 terrorists, apprehended 4 terrorist commanders and arrested 12 Boko Haram logistics suppliers and 2 terrorist collaborators as well as 4 spies.

“Equally, 30 abducted civilians were rescued while a total of 423 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists and members of their families comprising 41 adult males, 126 adult females and 222 children surrendered to their own troops at different locations within the theatre. “All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

On the controversy over the Nigerian Air Force’s airstrikesintheMalale- Mutumji community in Zamfara State thatclaimed thelivesof some civilians, the military said they are investigating the incident to find out if there was any collateral damage. The DHQ added: “The largequantityof illegalcrude oil and other petroleum products recovered and destroyed and the number of arrested oil thieves and pipeline vandals, shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops of Operation Delta Safe in denying them freedom of action.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...