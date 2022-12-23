News Top Stories

Military kills 153 terrorists, arrests 100 in 3 weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops killed at least 153 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in parts of the North between December 1 and 22. The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami saidthis during the biweekly briefing in Abuja on Thursday. According to him, about 100terrorists, includinglogistics suppliers, collaborators and those spying for Boko Haram/ ISWAP were arrested. Danmadamisaidover423 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops in various operations.

He said: “Within the weeks in focus, troops also recovered20AK-47rifles, 2G3 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 1 gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 Beretta pistol 26 AK47 magazines, 4 bandoliers, 4 x 36 hand grenades, 1 x 42 hand grenade, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb, 1mortar tube, 2mortar tripod stands and a 60mm mortar bomb. “Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of male and females’ fabrics, bags of grains, jerry cans of groundnut oil, and cartons of detergents, the sumof N291,060.00andother sundry items. “Troops neutralised 103 terrorists, apprehended 4 terrorist commanders and arrested 12 Boko Haram logistics suppliers and 2 terrorist collaborators as well as 4 spies.

“Equally, 30 abducted civilians were rescued while a total of 423 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists and members of their families comprising 41 adult males, 126 adult females and 222 children surrendered to their own troops at different locations within the theatre. “All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

On the controversy over the Nigerian Air Force’s airstrikesintheMalale- Mutumji community in Zamfara State thatclaimed thelivesof some civilians, the military said they are investigating the incident to find out if there was any collateral damage. The DHQ added: “The largequantityof illegalcrude oil and other petroleum products recovered and destroyed and the number of arrested oil thieves and pipeline vandals, shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops of Operation Delta Safe in denying them freedom of action.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soyinka slams Buhari over Twitter suspension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in […]
News

Kwara: Man in NSCDC net for allegedly hacking brother to death

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

One Umar Bello has been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly hacking his brother, Abdullahi Bello, to death over minor misunderstanding, according to a statement by the state Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi. Afolabi explained further that the unfortunate […]
News

Cleric to Buhari: Act fast, Nigeria’s economy near collapse

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Nigeria’s economic landscape is on the brink of collapse, needing urgent and swift action by President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue it from imminent collapse. Archbishop Israeli Afolabi Amoo of the Kwara Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), who gave the verdict and admonition at the 22nd provincial meeting held at the Diocese of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica