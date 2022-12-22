Military kills 153 terrorists, arrests 100 in 3 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops killed at least 153 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in parts of the North between December 1 and 22.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami said this during the biweekly briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, about 100 terrorists, including logistics suppliers, collaborators and those spying for Boko Haram/ISWAP were arrested.

Danmadami said over 423 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops in various operations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...