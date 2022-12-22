News

Military kills 153 terrorists, arrests 100 in 3 weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said troops killed at least 153 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in parts of the North between December 1 and 22.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami said this during the biweekly briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, about 100 terrorists, including logistics suppliers, collaborators and those spying for Boko Haram/ISWAP were arrested.

Danmadami said over 423 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops in various operations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila tasks CCB on reform

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to reposition itself for optimal performance of its constitutionally assigned mandate. Gbajabiamila, while receiving the management of the Bureau, led by its Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isa, in his office yesterday, said the House was ready to support […]
News Top Stories

AMCON: AMP scheme, key to recovery of N5trn debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ CEO of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) , Mr Ahmed Kuru, has said that Asset Management Partners (AMPs) scheme is critical to the corporation’s efforts to recover over N5trillion from debtors.   He stated this at a twoday training for the AMPs which held in Lagos, at the weekend. The AMPs […]
News

Explosion at Nigerian oil vessel sparks fears of major spill

Posted on Author Reporter

  A vessel with a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil has exploded off the coast of southern Nigeria’s Delta state, raising fears of an environmental disaster and concerns about the fate of its crew. Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said on Thursday that flames had engulfed the Trinity Spirit following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica