…Military kills 869, recovers N2bn kerosene, diesel

This is coming as the military revealed that, between July 1 and September 30, it has killed at least 869 suspected criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits and militiamen across the North East, North West, North-Central and other theatres of ongoing operations.

The troop also recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene worth over N2 billion from suspects of economic sabotage in the South-South, and rescued 329 kidnapped victims across the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, during a briefing on the third quarter review (July – September) of military operations across the country. According to the DMO coordinator, the performance of the armed forces, was an indication of renewed commitment, synergy and vigour by fighting forces, in continuation of efforts to sustain the nation’s territorial integrity and order. Enenche said: “In sum-mary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 1 July to 30 September 2020 neutralized 869 criminal elements and rescued 321 kidnapped victims across the country.

Furthermore, a cumulative total of Nine Million, Forty Thousand, Three Hundred (9,040,300) litres of stolen AGO and Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred (33, 500.00) litres of DPK were recovered.

“A total of 1,708 arrests were made as well as recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition. Also, a cumulative total of 37,117 barrels of stolen crude oil was recovered. Additionally, a cumulative total of 914,707 litres of stolen PMS was recovered.” While insisting that the military was winning the war against crime and criminality in the country, he restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to a united, indissoluble nation.

