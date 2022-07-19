Metro & Crime

Military neutralise scores of terrorists in Niger community

Following a gun duel that lasted over two hours, dozens of terrorists have been confirmed killed by the military in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph yesterday gathered that luck ran out on the terrorists in their attempt to lay ambush for the security operatives stationed in the area. Confirming the killings, Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the military dealt with the gunmen.

 

According to him, “the military personnel were able to re-  pel the terrorists and there are no casualties on the side of both the military and the civilians.”

The Commissioner who was not specific on the number of deaths recorded said, “I cannot ascertain the number of gunmen neutralised by the soldiers.”

 

Earlier, the spokesperson, Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis M Sabo Esq confirmed to our Correspondent that the terrorists came in their hundreds trying to dislodge the military base, but the security personnel engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for about 2 hours until the military called for reinforcement and successfully neutralised them.

 

Accordingly, he said, “they (terrorists) in the wee hours of Monday at about 2:15am, at  tempted to attack the security men who then engaged them in a gun duel that lasted for over two hours.

 

“They invaded the military camp in Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government of Niger State and unfortunately for them, the gallant soldiers were on alert even at that late hour of the night.” “It took the military less than 30 minutes to arrive Sarkin Pawa from Minna in response to the distress call for reinforcement.”

 

