Military neutralises 5 terrorists

Posted on

…seize gun truck, Anti-Aircraft Gun, others in Borno

 

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) have dealt decisively with Boko  Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) terrorists, who made frantic attempts to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

 

The criminal elements met their waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

 

Army spokesman, General Onyema Nwachukwu, who revealed this yesterday, said that in the intense battle, troops unleashed superior firepower on the terrorists, neutralising five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray.

 

General Nwachukwu added that the gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M Anti- Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti- Aircraft Rounds amongst others. He added that the troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

 

