Military: Operations across theatres recording gains

The Armed Forces of Nigerian (AFN) has described as “satisfactory” ongoing operations across the various theatres in the country.

It has, therefore, encouraged fighting forces to sustain the gains recorded so far, while urging members of the public to continue providing the military with useful information that will advance the cause of fighting crime and criminality in the society.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, stated this, Thursday, at the regular briefing to provide update on military operations across the geo-political zones of the country, which held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

According to the Coordinator, operational reports from the North East to the North West, North Central and South South, indicate that troops were intensifying onslaught against suspected terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the country.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage in the zone with significant results.

“Within the period, troops of 29 Battalion discovered and immobilized two illegal refining sites and wooden boat loaded with crude oil at Tupsoi general area in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“On November 16 Forward Operating Base Ibaka gunboats on routine patrol around Mbo River intercepted two medium size wooden boats laden with 68 bags of 50 kg parboiled foreign rice suspected to have been smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon,” Enenche said.

He said the items were in custody, to be handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service for necessary action.

He added thus: “Similarly, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized 2 reactivated illegal refineries containing unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO at Samkiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Troops of 29 Battalion also intercepted 2 locally made boats conveying substance suspected to be crude oil along Ibaa/Rumuji Waterways in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Also, within the period, Operations Calm Waters II and Swift Response recorded successes. About 321 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice as well as 2 suspects were arrested and handed over to Nigeria Customs Service”.

