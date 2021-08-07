Military operations against bandits delaying school resumption – KDSG

The Kaduna State Government yesterday commended the military and police for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state. This was as the state government also said it has been advised to postpone school resumptions across the state until the situation of things improve. In a joint statement by Shehu Usman Muhammad, state commissioner of Education and Samuel Aruwan, commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, government said: “New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.” Part of the statement praised the; “doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/ Plateau and Zamfara boundaries”, adding that the “KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.” Following the security operations; “the state gvernment has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies. “The Kaduna State government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas.”
Related Articles
Ex-Osun guber candidate tasks Buhari on police reform, welfare package
President Muhamnadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu have been called upon to go beyond dissolving Special Anti-RobberySquad (SARS) and overhaul the police system, a former governorship candidate of theLabourParty, Mr. Babatunde Loye made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday. Loye said there was urgent need for the government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Minister wants budgetary allocation to agric, others
Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country. Tallen spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger to mark […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World Bank seeks instant debt relief for poorest nations
World Bank President, David Malpass, has urged immediate debt relief for the world’s poorest countries to enable them make a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Malpass, who gave the advice in a newsletter released by the Multilateral Development Bank at the weekend, stressed that the world could no longer afford to: “Kick […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)