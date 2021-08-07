Military operations against bandits delaying school resumption – KDSG

The Kaduna State Government yesterday commended the military and police for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state. This was as the state government also said it has been advised to postpone school resumptions across the state until the situation of things improve. In a joint statement by Shehu Usman Muhammad, state commissioner of Education and Samuel Aruwan, commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, government said: “New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.” Part of the statement praised the; “doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/ Plateau and Zamfara boundaries”, adding that the “KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.” Following the security operations; “the state gvernment has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies. “The Kaduna State government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas.”

