Military operations engender hope of peaceful, secure elections – CSO

Our Correspondent

The Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG), has expressed optimism that ongoing aggressive military operations across theatres, will guarantee peaceful, secure and violence-free general elections in the country.

Specifically, the SEAG argued that the operations have eliminated fears associated with the 2023 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group disclosed that its study revealed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) may have significantly reduced the capacity of bandits, insurgents and other criminals to undermine the conduct of the forthcoming polls.

The release signed by the Convener, Olatund Moravo and Co-coveners, said it embarked on the study after a promise by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, that the AFN will work with the other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.

The group said it discovered that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to deepen its loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), while conducting in-house education for it’s personnel on the benefits of total respect and support for the democratic process.

According to the statement: “Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) study of the situation was prompted by the promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will fully support the democratic process to a logical conclusion.

“Though some skeptics wanted to raise dust where there is none, our study reveal that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully prepared for the elections.

“A critical study of the security situation reveal that we are winning the war in all the troubled spots. Using kinetic and non-kinetic approach, normalcy is gradually returning.

“Though there are still traces of the security challenges, but we say the capacity of the military to deal with them is not in doubt.

“We must give kudos to the Chief of Defence Staff for constantly reminding Nigerians that the AFN has fully keyed into the democratic process. It is indeed a morale booster and an assurance.

“SEAG urge Nigerians to support and cooperate the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general election.”

