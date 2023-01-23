News

Military operations engender hope of peaceful, secure elections – CSO

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Our Correspondent

 

The Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG), has expressed optimism that ongoing aggressive military operations across theatres, will guarantee peaceful, secure and violence-free general elections in the country.

Specifically, the SEAG argued that the operations have eliminated fears associated with the 2023 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group disclosed that its study revealed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) may have significantly reduced the capacity of bandits, insurgents and other criminals to undermine the conduct of the forthcoming polls.

The release signed by the Convener, Olatund Moravo and Co-coveners, said it embarked on the study after a promise by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, that the AFN will work with the other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.

The group said it discovered that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to deepen its loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), while conducting in-house education for it’s personnel on the benefits of total respect and support for the democratic process.

According to the statement: “Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) study of the situation was prompted by the promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will fully support the democratic process to a logical conclusion.

“Though some skeptics wanted to raise dust where there is none, our study reveal that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully prepared for the elections.

“A critical study of the security situation reveal that we are winning the war in all the troubled spots. Using kinetic and non-kinetic approach, normalcy is gradually returning.

“Though there are still traces of the security challenges, but we say the capacity of the military to deal with them is not in doubt.

“We must give kudos to the Chief of Defence Staff for constantly reminding Nigerians that the AFN has fully keyed into the democratic process. It is indeed a morale booster and an assurance.

“SEAG urge Nigerians to support and cooperate the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps set to pass Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The House of Representative of the National Assembly has promised to pass the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill. The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, told journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday that the bill had passed third reading at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. While commending the successes recorded […]
News

22,000 apply to work with Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Twenty-two thousand people have reportedly applied to work under Prof. Charles Soludo, expected to be inaugurated as Anambra State Governor on March 17. Early this month an online application form was launched as Anambra Talent Hunt inviting applicants to make available their personal data and job specifications, which expired yesterday. The Media Assistant to the […]
News

Reuters Triple Misadventures in Nigeria

Posted on Author Karen Goulding

Nothing happens in a vacuum. There must be an underlining objective. This much I learnt over time, hence my concern with the recent barrage from the French news platform Reuters. Nigeria is in their interest for inexplicable reasons. The focus is the Nigerian Military in the prosecution of the war against terrorism in North East […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica