Military orders increased patrols for peace in Plateau villages

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major-General Ibrahim Ali, has ordered increased patrols to ensure calm in all troubled communities in Plateau State by troops.

In a statement by the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, Ali also debunked reports that soldiers told residents that they had no instructions to repel invaders of some communities in Bassa Local Government Area, where several lives were lost and property destroyed when suspected Fulani herdsmen launched attacks recently.

The statement said: “The Commander, OPSH, has ordered the beefing up of security and increased patrols to safeguard all troubled areas to prevent recurrences of such sad incidents. “All law-abiding citizens are therefore enjoined to cooperate with the security agencies by providing credible information that would aid the security agencies in performing their duties.

“The good people of Bassa and its environs are once again urged to use the phone numbers distributed by the OPSH to report the activities of suspicious elements in their domain for prompt response.”

Ali said the OPSH was a joint operation involving all security agencies with a mandate to ensure a lasting peace on the Plateau and its environs

