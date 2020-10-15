News

Military: Our operations across theatres yielding desired results

The military has expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations across theatres in the country, urging troops to sustain the momentum.
Specifically, it noted that the successes were a product of renewed public confidence in the Armed Forces of Nigeria,
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure during an operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, lauded the ongoing synergy with sister security agencies.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with attendant successes.
“The various operations have progressed satisfactorily in all the theatres. In this regard, I will be updating you on the operations in line with our weekly schedule. This briefing will cover from 8– 14 October 2020,” Enenche said.
According to him: “The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for the successes achieved so far and their unwavering commitment and dexterity.
“Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of the enemies of the country.
“The High Command, also reassures the general public of its commitment in securing the country.”
He enjoined members of the general public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action.

