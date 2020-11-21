Military parades 27 suspected cultists in Jos 

The Special Task Force deployed to restore law and order in Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna on Saturday paraded 27 suspected cultists and their associates including six females in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Commander OPSH, Major Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the command in Jos, said following the recent upsurge in cult related crimes in the Plateau State the Task Force (Operation Safe Haven) conducted a series of raid operations on criminal and cultists’ hideouts in Jos Metropolis from November 17-20.

“A total number of 27 cultists and their associates, including six females, were arrested from peoples’ homes and some hotels in Apata Area, Westside, Rukuba Road, Jenta Adama and Jenta Miango Areas.

He said that a number of drug barons were also arrested but handed over to the NDLEA for further action.

In his words: “OPSH wants to reassure all law abiding citizens in the Plateau to our total commitment to having a crime-free environment during the NAFEST running November, 23-28, 2020 and the Yuletide season.

“We Shall remain resolute to our mandate of restoration and maintenance of peace on the Plateau.”