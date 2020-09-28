Military Pensions Board picks chairman

Military Pensions Board has appointed Commodore Sabiru Abayomi Lawal as its chairman. Until his appointment, Lawal, was the director of finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Lawal obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the (NDA), Master in Business Administration (finance) from the University of Lagos and Certificate in public financial management in a changing world from the Prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education, USA.

He is a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountant, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Lawal commenced his military career in September, 1989, as a member of 41 Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1994 and was promoted to his present rank of a commodore on September 17, 2017. Lawal was a deputy commander central pay office, Lagos between March 2010 and February 2012.

He has also worked as the deputy defence adviser (finance) at the permanent mission of nigeria to the United Nations in New York and commander, Nigeria Navy Central Pay Office before he was appointment as the director of finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

