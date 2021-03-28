Military, police storm Abuja forests, arrest suspected bandits

A combined team of military and police officers stormed some notorious forests at Jabi and Wuye Districts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and arrested several suspected bandits. Bags of suspected hard drugs and other dangerous weapons were also reportedly recovered from the hideouts.

The sting operation was said to have been necessitated by the continued kidnapping and other criminal activities within the nation’s capital.

The Director of Security Services, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adamu Gwary, said the raid was carried out to flush out criminal elements using the forests as operational base.

Gwary said the operation carried out over the weekend resulted in the arrest of several suspects and recovery of hard drugs and dangerous weapons.

The director said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the FCT Police Command for prosecution while the Indian hemp had also been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). He said: “We addressed the areas at the fringes of Jabi and Wuye Districts when we received a report.

You can see the quantity of drugs uncovered in the course of the operation. We visited the shanties that are within the forest between Jabi and Wuye Districts where such shanties were removed. A large quantity of weeds, found to be Indian hemp, was discovered.

