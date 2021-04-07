Military pounds Benue community, kill scores over missing soldiers

*Gunmen kill Chinese expatriate, 2 policemen, kidnap others

Ortom: We ‘ll ensure return of peace to warring communities

Following reports that two soldiers had been missing in Shangev-Tiev, in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, men of the Nigeria armed forces using helicopter on Tuesday, pounded the community using missile launchers which left scores of residents dead and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

The killings and destruction came hours after unknown gunmen killed two policemen, a Chinese expatriate and many others between Shitile in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of the state.

New Telegrapgh learnt that as a result of the massive military destruction in Konshisha, hordes of residents including women and children have been rendered homeless.

The killing and destruction in Konshisha is linked with two officers of the Nigerian Army who were said to be on routine patrol in the local government which has been having communal discords with its Oju counterpart, but reportedly got missing while one had been found alive.

But troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Wednesday carried out raid operation in the community during which hideouts of the criminals who attacked troops around Bonta village and adjourning communities in Konshisha Local Government Area were destroyed.

The troops said to also neutralized 12 armed bandits who were part of the gang that carried out the attack on the soldiers.

