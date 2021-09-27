News Top Stories

Military presence: Police’ve failed in internal security duties –General

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…they’re overwhelmed – Ex-DSS chief …police keep mum

 

 

The pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Kaduna, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), has defended  increased military presence across the country, claiming the police have failed to live up to their responsibilities.

 

This is as a retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Operations) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, says the police are overwhelmed by the security issues in the nation. Anyalemechiand Amachree spoke against the backdrop of the disclosure by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) that the armed forces are conducting Internal Security (IS) in the 36 states.

 

In a telephone interview with our correspondent last week, the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said, “As you know, the military is deployed in all states.

 

“There is no state in Nigeria that you do not have the military deployed. Every state has military deployment.” New Telegraph reports that apart from their primary role of protecting the borders against violation, the armed forces are also constitutionally empowered to assist the police through the instrumentality of the Military in Aid of Civil Authority (MACA).

 

Anyalemechi said, “Constitutionally, it is the duty of the Nigeria Police Force to maintain peace and order within the polity, among the civil populace, it is their constitutional duty.

 

So, it is only when they fail under Section 217 Subsection C of the constitution that the army may be called upon. “In this case, the President may direct the Chief of Defence Staff or any military officer (to deploy soldiers for IS).

 

That is what the law provides – to aid the police in Internal Security. “It is when they have been overwhelmed either in the form of insurrection or in the form of civil disobedience you now call in the army.

 

And in most cases, during the period, Internal Security is supposed to be commanded by a police officer, even though the army is there.

 

“This is because it is an internal operation. But, what has happened in practice is that instead of a police officer to take over the command, a military officer takes over.

 

“If the 36 states are having military presence on internal operations it does not but demonstrate that the police have failed to perform their constitutional duty because, it is not our duty. It is never

