News

Military: Public cooperation enhancing our operations nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The military yesterday commended the ‘general public for its cooperation in providing credible information which has so far facilitated the successes of… operations’ across the country. This was as it sued for sustained military/civil cooperation, while also stressing the need for proactive and timely information, to enable troops nip threats to security in the bud. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-General John Enenche, who stated this during the regular operational briefings at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, vowed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustain the momentum of on-going operations, until victory was attained. “This is very necessary for enhancement of operational activities

.”The Armed Forces of Nigeria assures that these offensives against the common enemies of this nation will not cease until normalcy is restored to all the troubled zones of the country, Enenche said. Providing updates on troops’ exploits in the last one week, the coordinator noted thus:

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued with the major operations across the country with significant successes. “In the North-East zone, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain the tempo and display resilience in their efforts to forestall the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements. “Within the period under review, troops have maintained clearance operations to dominate the Joint Operational Area and constant Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as intensive air strikes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos to prosecute Naira Marley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government will prosecute Naira Marley for moving out of Lagos to Abuja and sneaking back to the state after the controversial concert. Reactions have been trailing flagrant flouting of the laws and guidelines of inter-state movement by the popular singer, whom many accused of having a penchant for brazen […]
News

PDP: 2023 presidential ambition cause of Dogara’s defection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Ali Garba

•Muhammed: His defection a cover-up     Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP). Jibrin stated that […]
News

FG charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…inaugurates boards for three commissions Due to the shortfall in the nation’s revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude at the international market, the Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to mobilize funds from non-oil sectors in the country. Secretary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: