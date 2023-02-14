Military ready to ensure election holds nationwide –CDS

…says AFN, Police, others on alert lPolice get 159,094 AK47 rifles, APCs, bullet proof vests, other assets

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has assured citizens and the international community of its readiness to secure the nation and ensure that the forthcoming general election hold under a peaceful and orderly atmosphere across the country. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, gave the assurance yesterday at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Irabor, who was reacting to reports of threats by separatist groups and non-state actors to foment trouble and scuttle the elections in some parts of the country, said that the military in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security and intelligence agencies were battle ready to deal with such threats and ensure they do not result in any crisis. According to him, the security agencies would, through their deployments in every region, ensure that all eligible voters go out to cast their ballot without fear or molestation during the general elections.

Irabor reiterated the position of the government that the military had decimated the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, just as troops have been deployed to every flashpoint across Nigeria. He said that while the terrorists no longer control any part of the North East, some remnants of the group were still trying to rear their ugly heads occasionally, resulting in attacks on soft targets. Irabor described the ongoing military operations in the North East as a ‘final cleansing exercise” geared towards uprooting the last vestiges of the dreaded group in the region. Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen ontheactivitiesinthedefence sector, attributed some of the prolonged security challenges in parts of the country to inadequate personnel, budgetary constraints and lack of interagency synergy among others.

The Armed Forces, Magashi said, had been overstretched in manpower and equipment as soldiers were deployed to all internal security operations across the country. “This is because the first and second lines of defence namely, the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) respectively, lack the requisite capacity to handle internal security challenges. Troops are currently deployed to different theatres performing such roles as road blocks, security of infrastructure and guard duties for VIPs. This is in addition to their other commitment to Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency as well as United Nations (UN) Operations,” he said. In a bid to buttress the fact that the AFN lacked adequate manpower, Magashi disclosed that as at 2022, Nigeria, a country with an estimated population of over 200 million, had a total military strength of about 223,000 personnel, representing a ratio of 1:1,000. He lauded the recent presidential approval for an increase in the recruitment of personnel into the AFN. He stressed that the move had boosted the manpower but added that there was still need for the sustenance of the recruitment drive to boost the ratio. The minister recommended a consistent recruitment of about 19,000 soldiers, ratings and airmen every two years.

