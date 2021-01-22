Military recovers N291m illegally refined diesel

Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti- crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, Troops recovered 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel between January 14 and 20, 2021.

Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were recovered by troops of Operation Delta Safe. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure at the regular briefing to provide updates on ongoing operations at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Enenche added that no fewer than 13 illegal refineries were dismantled during the operations, while 24 suspects were arrested.

He said: “Between 14 and 20 January 2021, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anticrude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

“In the course of their operational activities, six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilised. “Also, 24 suspects were arrested while 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered. “Additionally, 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recovered.” Enenche added that on January 14, 2021, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA anti-crude oil team in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Escravos conducted anti-illegal bunkering operations.

Like this: Like Loading...