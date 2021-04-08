News

Military, security agencies conduct joint operation in A’Ibom – Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that a joint operation with security agencies was undertaken within the Ntak Ikot Akpan general area of Akwa Ibom State, to flush out criminal elements suspected to have targeted security operatives with attendant deaths. The disclosure came after reports of the combined operations had become public knowledge. A statement yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, reads in part; “The general security situation in Akwa Ibom State has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state became tensed, occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements. “The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies, which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons. “The last incident led to the killing of some policemen including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fitch: Nigeria’s banking assets to hit N44.2trn in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  …says pandemic’ll dampen borrowers’ appetite for loans     C iting economic headwinds occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fitch Solutions Group (FSG) has revised its forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to 5.3 per cent or N44.2 trillion this year.     The company, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings Incorporated, which stated […]
News

Alleged sensational ruling: Edo judge cautions journalists, lawyers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo State High Court, presided by Justice Joseph Acha (Court 2) in Benin City, yesterday cautioned journalists and lawyers to ensure they protect the integrity of their professions and the society they serve. Justice Acha was referring to a ruling he gave in February 17th 2021 in a divorce suit marked B/47b/2020 involving Chief […]
News

AUFCDN threatens strike, issues 7-day ultimatum to FG 

Posted on Author Reporter

…insists herders have right to live, do business anywhere in Nigeria Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) comprising of 75 independent unions, has threatened to withdraw its services nationwide, should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands within the next seven days. AUFCDN is demanding  protection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica