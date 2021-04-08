Military, security agencies conduct joint operation in A’Ibom – Army

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that a joint operation with security agencies was undertaken within the Ntak Ikot Akpan general area of Akwa Ibom State, to flush out criminal elements suspected to have targeted security operatives with attendant deaths. The disclosure came after reports of the combined operations had become public knowledge. A statement yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, reads in part; “The general security situation in Akwa Ibom State has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state became tensed, occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements. “The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies, which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons. “The last incident led to the killing of some policemen including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement

