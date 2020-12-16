Military, security agencies’ll rescue abducted students unhurt – DHQ

…as Masari says children located in forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that the military and other security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State unhurt.

Officials say a total of 333 students were abducted from their hostel by suspected terrorists.

New Telegraph recalls that the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari had, on Monday, said that the kidnappers had established contact with authorities, adding that negotiations were on to ensure the release of the abductees.

Responding to questions on the incident, Wednesday, at the DHQ in Abuja, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DNO), said the military and sister agencies were working round-the-clock, to free the children unhurt.

Contrary to reports, the DMO’s Coordinator said the children were intact, with no casualty, as at the time of the briefing.

This was as he further reiterated the earlier position that, regardless of the negotiations said to be ongoing at other levels, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will never lower its guard, until the students students were reunited with their families.

He also noted that military operations across the various theatres, were yielding the desired results.

The Coordinator assured that no one is sleeping, even as strategies were constantly undergoing reviews in the quest to restore peace and order across the country.

“But, the assurance that we have is that the men in the armed forces are not distracted, these are our children and it bears a lot psychologically on us, this case should not be as it were, but we are not sleeping, the truth is that no sleeping for all of us, we are all here with other security agencies day and night to ensure that these children come out of this experience alive as soon as possible

“All security agencies are reviewing and constantly changing the plans to be commensurate to tackle the security situation as they unfold, and the Minister and Service Chiefs went to the schools and the Palace of the emir and interfaced with him, they committed and promised that every is being done with the information we have at hand to rescue their children,” Enenche said.

Meanwhile, speaking with CNN on Wednesday evening Governor Masari said the children had been located in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

He, however, explained that no action had yet been taken because they do not want any collateral casualties on the part of the children.

“We have located them, but we do not want to move in because of the safety of the children,” explained Masari who said the abductors had expressed their displeasure with the way airforce jets were flying over their location.

Like this: Like Loading...