Metro & Crime News

Military Shuts Maiduguri Juvenile Sex Brothels

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Following a tip-off, the Nigerian military stormed Maiduguri underage brothels at Kasuwan Fara, Shagari low-cost area of Maiduguri, Borno State to raid and shut down the brothels.

New Telegraph gathered that the Military men in camouflage stormed the juvenile brothel on Sunday to expose illegal activities going on in the place.

The residents of the area who spoke with newsmen said some people were arrested in the process.

Halima Abdul, a resident said, “The military raided the place two days ago and arrested some people. The whole place is now quiet. We don’t know where they took the culprits to.”

She added that the raid and the subsequent patrols by the military in the area had changed the community to a serene environment for the residents.

“We suffered years of torment and misery but with what we are seeing today, normalcy is setting,” she said

Another resident, Solomon Joseph, described the raid as one of the best things that happened to the community while calling on the military to allow those with legal business to return.

“There are traders doing their legal business at Kasuwar Fara, we appeal to the military to allow them back,” he said.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We weren’t behind Owerri attacks – IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced themselves from Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and Owerri Correctional Services which led to the escape of suspects and inmates from both facilities. This was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesman of the organisation, Emma Powerful and obtained […]
News

FG gives approval for commencement of $21m Jabi Lake project

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The development of a $21 million Jabi Lake Tourism and Recreation project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have received Federal Government’s approval, following the issuance of Certificate of Compliance by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). This indication became clearer recently when the Acting Director of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, led a delegation […]
News

Buhari vows to improve security, welfare of troops

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised a significant improvement of security in the country this year.This is as the country yesterday commenced the celebration of this year’s annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day across the country. Buhari gave this pledge in a series of tweets via his official and verified tweets to commemorate the armed forces remembrance […]

Leave a Reply