Military Shuts Maiduguri Juvenile Sex Brothels

Following a tip-off, the Nigerian military stormed Maiduguri underage brothels at Kasuwan Fara, Shagari low-cost area of Maiduguri, Borno State to raid and shut down the brothels.

New Telegraph gathered that the Military men in camouflage stormed the juvenile brothel on Sunday to expose illegal activities going on in the place.

The residents of the area who spoke with newsmen said some people were arrested in the process.

Halima Abdul, a resident said, “The military raided the place two days ago and arrested some people. The whole place is now quiet. We don’t know where they took the culprits to.”

She added that the raid and the subsequent patrols by the military in the area had changed the community to a serene environment for the residents.

“We suffered years of torment and misery but with what we are seeing today, normalcy is setting,” she said

Another resident, Solomon Joseph, described the raid as one of the best things that happened to the community while calling on the military to allow those with legal business to return. “There are traders doing their legal business at Kasuwar Fara, we appeal to the military to allow them back,” he said.