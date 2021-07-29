Military sports: 15 African countries inspect Nigeria’s facilities

Top ranked officers from 15 member countries of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) have arrived in Abuja to inspect available facilities ahead of the upcoming Sahel Military Games, proposed to be held in the last quarter of 2021 in Nigeria.

The first edition of games was said to have been conceived to help integrate African armies and foster peace in the continent.

This disclosure was made yesterday in Abuja, when the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, was decorated as the patron of the organisation.

President of OMSA, a Nigerian, Brig.-Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, said the delegation was in the country to ascertain the state of sports facilities available for the upcoming Sahel games.

Abdullahi, who also noted that participating military officers from member countries would be competing in various games, as part of efforts to encourage military integration and promote peace, especially in the Sahel sub-region of Africa.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister, Dr. George Akume, called on the organisation to use the games to build a stronger synergy among the armies of member countries to crush the rising tide of attacks by ISWAP terrorists.

Akume also pledged to support the games, and lead a team that would take the tournament torch to President Muhammadu Buhari

