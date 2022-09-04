Metro & Crime

Military Task Force distributes 220 tricycles, food items to physically challenged persons

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in collaboration with Beautiful Gate Handicap Peoples’ Centre in Jos, has distributed 220 tricycles and bags of rice to handicap within the Plateau and Bauchi states.

While making the distribution, at the weekend in Jos, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali said the event was part of the operation’s civil-military activities aimed at promoting peace and bring succour to the physically challenged to upgrade their living conditions.

The Commander pointed out that the gesture was to support vulnerable members of the society, especially handicapped with mobility and increase their participation in peaceful coexistence.

He noted that the event was a significant peace building effort towards bringing everybody on board in ensuring lasting peace is achieved across OPSH Joint Operations Area.

While imploring leaders at all levels and civil society organisations to prioritize the wellbeing of persons living with disabilities, General Ali assured that OPSH will continually collaborate with relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that any security challenge threatening the successes recorded recently is tackled headlong.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
