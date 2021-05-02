Metro & Crime

Military Task Force rescue kidnapped student pastor in Plateau

Troops of the Military Task Force, known as Operation Safe Haven, have rescued the kidnapped student pastor of the Kings College Gana Ropp Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, Mr. Kevin Eze who was abducted last Thursday.

 

It would be recalled that two students of the school were kidnapped, however, one was able to escape during the gun duel between the kidnappers and security operatives while Eze was taken away.

 

Media Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ibrahim Shittu in a press statement signed and issued to journalists in Jos on Sunday, said the troops achieved the rescue without the payment of any ransom.

 

The statement said the rescued student is hale and hearty and has been reunited with other students at the college.

 

The security outfit reassured law abiding citizens of their safety and its determination to bring lasting peace across its Joint Operational Areas.

