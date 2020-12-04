Military to troops: Remain firm, sustain tempo

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has urged troops and other security operatives involved in various internal security operations across theatres, to remain focused on the task of protecting lives and property of citizens.

The military maintained that despite some unfortunate incidents, fighting forces had continued to deny enemies of state freedom of action across the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made this known in Abuja, appealed for cooperation and support from members of the public.

According to him, the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic measures have continued to yield remarkable results across the North East, North West, South South and other zones of the country with security challenges.

In the Niger Delta theatre, for instance, Enenche said: “Troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage to secure critical oil infrastructure in the zone.

“Notably, on 26 November 2020, gunboats of Forward Operating Base Ibaka while on routine patrol around Mbo river, intercepted and arrested one large wooden boat laden with 229 drums of 300 litres of product suspected to be PMS with 2 suspects, outboard engines and pumping machines. Items and suspects are currently in custody to be handed over to the relevant security agency.

“Additionally, within the period under review, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized 2 reactivated illegal refining sites containing 4 boilers, 6 storage tanks and one wooden boat laden with illegally refined oil products around Oputumbi in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Delta Safe immobilized 2 reactivated illegal refining sites containing 3 boilers and 5 storage tanks laden with crude oil around Orutoru in same Local Government Area.

“In another development, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized 4 illegal refineries containing 7 boilers, 7 hoses, pumping machines, 3 reservoirs, 8 storage tanks as well as a wooden boat loaded with illegally refined oil products around Alakiri, Cowthorne Channel 3, Asarama-Toru and Oputumbi in Okirika and Bonny Local Government Areas of Rivers State.”

The DMO’s coordinator said fighting forces had sustained onslaught against suspected bandits in the North Central, with appreciable records.

His words: “In continuation of intensive kinetic operations against armed bandits and other criminals in the North Central zone, troops of Operations Safe Haven, Whirl Stroke and other subsidiary operations conducted raids at identified criminals’ hideouts.

“Notably, within this period, troops of Operation NUTCRACKER II in conjunction with local vigilante members while on clearance operations engaged armed bandits at Dutse Magaji in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

“During the Operation, 3 bandits were neutralized while one AK47 rifle and 38 rustled cattle were recovered.

“The Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

“The High Command also reassures the general public of its untiring dedication towards securing the country.

“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.”

Like this: Like Loading...