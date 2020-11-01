Military to troops: Sustain momentum of operations against criminal elements

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The high command of the military has urged fighting troops across the various theatres in the country, to sustain the gains recorded against suspected terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

While commending troops and other security agencies for for their dedication to the mandate of defending the country’s territorial integrity, and the protection of lives and property across the country, the military further solicited the cooperation of members of the public in the area of providing actionable and timely information to authorities.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, gave the charge, Friday, at the regular operational briefing, held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

According to Enenche, the briefing covered operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies across the country from October 22 to 29.

This was as he added that the various operations had progressed satisfactorily with significant successes.

New Telegraph reports that the military is conducting operations across the six geo-politival zones of the country.

There is Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, Operation Lafiya Dole in North East, Operation Safe Haven/Whirl Stroke (North Central), Operation Delta Safe (South South), as well as Operation Awatse (South West).

“Overall, the Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain dogged and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” Enenche stated.

