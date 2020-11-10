News

Military: Troops foil suicide bomb attempt, kill suspect

The Defence Headquarters, Tuesday, said troops deployed in Bama, Borno State, successfully foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their location, on November 3, after killing a female terrorist suspect on sight.
Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, said five other terrorist suspects were neutralised in a failed attempt to “infiltrate”” Buni Yadi in Yobe State,
“Troops of Operation Fire Ball have continued their aggressive and responsive posture with the aim of routing out the remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province criminals from all their identified enclaves in the North East.
“…on 3 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, Borno State successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp. The vigilant troops sighted and neutralized the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest,” Onyeuki said.
He further noted that: “…on 7 and 8 November 2020, the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Gari of Gujba LGA of Yobe State dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals in a failed attempt to infiltrate the peaceful town.”

