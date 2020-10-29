News

Military: Troops kill 22 Boko Haram fighters

The military, Thursday, said at least 22 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.
Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the operation leading to the decimation was undertaken on October 25.
“Troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to decimate members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in order to clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre.
“Consequently, on 25 October 2020 in what could appear to be a suicide journey the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2.
“The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force.
“The criminals withdrew in rout as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter.
“The Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralized; others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds”, Onyeuko said.
He listed items recovered to include: 2 Gun trucks destroyed, One NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, 2 Rockect Propelled Grenade Tubes, 4 PKT Machine guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one Browning Machine Gun, 12Ak 47 Rifles, one AK 74 Rifle.
Also recovered, according to him, were: one RPG 7 bomb, 116 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 2 Hand grenades.
He added that those who were wounded in action, had been evacuated and were receiving medical treatment.

