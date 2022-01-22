News

Military troops neutralise 3 notorious kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Military troops of Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Kaduna and Bauchi states have neutralised three notorious kidnappers in Plateau State and also recovered arms and ammunition. Military Information Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a Press Statement signed and issued on Friday, said the neutralised syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on November 28, 2021. “Troops of Operation Safe Haven acting on credible intelligence have busted and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau. He said: “The syndicate has been on the watch list of Operation Safe Haven and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidents on the Plateau.

“The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on November 28, 2021. “The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation Safe Haven tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities. “The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers.

“Items recovered from the syndicate include, one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition, and one tricycle (Keke Napep). “Other items recovered include one itel phone, one techno phone, 2 sharp knives and 2 military head warmers. The Statement further states that the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, Commended the resilience of the troops for another successful operation and also warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State as he has restated his determination to make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Service Chiefs assume duties, solicit public’s support

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Three of the newly-appointed Service Chiefs assumed duties Friday, with a pledge to build on gains, while also soliciting public support. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, as well as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, made the […]
News

Why Minimalism, Hustle, and Finding Meaning Are Crucial? Parmida Mamaghani Explains

Posted on Author Our Reporters

COVID-19 has transformed the world into a new place. However, certain things hold their ground under any circumstances. In a recent conversation, top Instagram celebrity star Parmida Mamaghani spoke about three things brands must focus on in the new normal – minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning. A lot of people have a misconception that you […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Aerial patrols foil mass kidnap in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…as operatives rescue scores of hostages     The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that aerial patrols across the state has foiled mass kidnap of citizens in the state.   This is as government also condoles with the Emir of Birnin-Gwari for over the death of his driver, killed by bandits along the Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica