Military troops neutralise 3 notorious kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms, ammunition

Military troops of Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Kaduna and Bauchi states have neutralised three notorious kidnappers in Plateau State and also recovered arms and ammunition. Military Information Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a Press Statement signed and issued on Friday, said the neutralised syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on November 28, 2021. “Troops of Operation Safe Haven acting on credible intelligence have busted and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau. He said: “The syndicate has been on the watch list of Operation Safe Haven and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidents on the Plateau.

“The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on November 28, 2021. “The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation Safe Haven tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities. “The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers.

“Items recovered from the syndicate include, one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition, and one tricycle (Keke Napep). “Other items recovered include one itel phone, one techno phone, 2 sharp knives and 2 military head warmers. The Statement further states that the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, Commended the resilience of the troops for another successful operation and also warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State as he has restated his determination to make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.

