Military: Turning the tide of battle

There are strong indications that the renewed vigour in military operations across the theatres, may be turning the tide against enemies of state, writes EMMANUEL ONANI

Nigeria, like many countries of the world, is faced with security challenges occasioned by insurgency/ terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, piracy and the like.

To be sure, these security threats are not peculiar to Nigeria, as research has shown that crime is borderless, and the concept of globalisation has continued to throw up new dynamics for societies to deal with.

Faced with this grim reality, however, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to review its operational strategies, with a view to staying ahead of the non-state actors (NSAs), whose sole agenda is destabilisation.

Since the presidential directive to the military high command to step up ongoing operations across the country, there has been no let up, at fighting troops have continued to dominate the theatres of battle.

This is evident in the huge number of suspected terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements killed in the last few weeks, with attendant arrests and recovery of arms, ammunition as well as other items. It is important to state that in prosecuting the war against insurgents in the North-East, bandits and militiamen in the North -West and North Central respectively, the military has adopted a two-pronged strategy – the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. While sustaining the onslaught against criminal elements, offers have continued to be made to them to surrender and embrace amnesty.

Through the instrumentality of Operation Safe Corridor, hundreds of surrendered combatants have undergone deradicalisation, preparatory to their reintegration into society.

Briefing defence correspondents a few months ago, coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, had disclosed that a total of 602 surrendered combatants had taken oath of allegiance to the federal government. By that singular act, the deradicalised terrorist suspects had sworn to remain faithful, loyal, discipline and obedient to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The ex-insurgents, who have completed de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp, took the Oath before an 11-member quasijudicial panel. The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state”, Enenche said. “It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated.

Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege,” he said. In continuation of the regular operational briefings on the exploits of fighting forces, General Enenche had conveyed the satisfaction of the military high command with the various operations across theatres.

“We have witnessed a downward trend in the activities of armed bandits and criminal elements in the zone with the gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, carrying out series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence building patrols. “These operations have most importantly led to the neutralization of armed bandits, arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators, rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of rustled cattle, smashing of illegal arms syndicates and illegal armed miners.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike acting on credible intelligence successfully ambushed armed bandits at Jeka Da Rabi along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the ambush, troops neutralized four armed bandits and recovered one locally fabricated rifle along with five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“On September 5, 2020, troops of Operation Safe Haven raided hideouts of suspected Sara Suka criminals at Yantifa, New Market, Terminus and Bauchi road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Troops apprehended 20 Sara Suka suspects at the location while two members of a syndicate specializing in the production of fake security agencies identity cards were also apprehended.

“Currently, all the arrested suspects are being profiled after which they will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action. “In addition on September 8, 2020, troops of Operation Ayem Akpatuma III killed a militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana during an encounter with troops around Gboko in Benue State.

Forty members of his gang were also captured alongside arms and ammunition. This has been a tremendous achievement by the military as there had been great jubilation since the death of Gana was announced. Gana and his notorious gang had terrorised the state for long.”

On the military operations in Southern Nigeria, the Coordinator said that troops of Operation Delta Safe had intensified the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with significant successes. This was as he further stated that the Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta patrol team located a dugout pit with about 1,257.96 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil at Ogbodede Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. “The team discovered an oven laden with about 18.86 barrels of crude and 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO. The dugout pit and oven with the products were dismantled.

“Similarly, forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team discovered an illegal refining site in Ataba, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. The site had two metal storage tanks laden with about 301.91 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and one metal tank laden with about 34,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

Also, the team discovered five storage facilities made with tarpaulin inside the swamp laden with about 4,717.35 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“Similarly, two large wooden boats laden with about 1,069.26 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil were discovered inside the creek. The storage facilities and wooden boats were dismantled,” he said. In sustaining their kinetic efforts, troops of Operations Sahel Sanity deployed at Forward Operation Base Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, recently dismantled a notorious illegal arms smuggling syndicate, that specialised in massive arms supply to bandits in the North West from across the international borders.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko recently disclosed thàt the exploits of troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in the North- West general area, have put bandits on the edge, with defeating staring them in the face.

Giving details of the gun smuggling syndicate, Onyeuko said the trio of Alhaji Adamu Alhassan, Salisu Adamu and Abdullahi Sani, all Nigerien citizens, were intercepted by the eagle eyed troops at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with six AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition deceptively concealed in various parts of their vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the dangerous consignment was meant for some bandits in Isah LGA of Sokoto State which could have led to loss of thousands of lives but for the swift interception of the vigilant troops. In the face of ongoing military operations against threats to national security, it is important to state at such trying times in the life of a nation, all hands must be on deck, to defeat enemies of state.

On its part, the military and sister agencies must endeavour to protect their sources of information, in order to build confidence. That way, the corporate existence of Nigeria, as well as its sanctity and sovereignty, will be guaranteed.

Like this: Like Loading...