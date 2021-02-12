News Top Stories

Military undergoing strategic, operational changes –DHQ

Posted on

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given indication of ongoing reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. Enenche said the reorganisation will take the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and other acts of criminality, to a decisive level.

“In line with the reorganization of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the operations of the Armed Forces are equally being reorganized to tackle the security challenges in the country effectively. “In this regard, the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, commenced action at all levels. “These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews, to improve the security situation in the country.

“As such, all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff,” the coordinator said. Meanwhile, the DHQ has said that operations across theatres were being intensified, with commendable results.

“Troops of Operations Hadarin Daji have continued to sustain their efforts in the North-West Zone of the country progressively. “The gallant troops within the period in focus carried out several land and air operations in the zone. These include clearance and ambush operations as well as aggressive ground and aerial patrols in order to ensure security of lives and property within the Zone. “In the North-East, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, working together with other security agencies, have continued to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents. “In the South-South, troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued to protect and safeguard our coastal and territorial waters through intensive sea and creek patrols.

