Military veterans protest non-payment of allowance

A platform for veterans of the Nigerian Armed forces, Ex-Service Men and Families Association of Nigeria, yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, calling on the Federal Government to pay members security department allowance (SDA).

Armed with assorted banners with inscriptions such as; “Our appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; graciously pay all retired officers and soldiers Security Department Allowance (SDA).” Association’s President, Anthony Agbas, said his members were yet to be paid the 20 months minimum wage arrears approved in April 2019.

Agbas also said some of his members were currently facing medical challenges, adding that some had their November salary reduced on the guise of being overpaid. He claimed that N10, 000 was deducted from the medically discharged soldiers, who fought to keep the country united.

“In October 2015, the Military Pension Board were asked by President Muhammadu Buhari to verify the veterans who served during the civil war so that they can be included in the pension, the verification was done, but they are yet to be included in the pension scheme,” Agbas said. While over 97,000 retired soldiers were owed, he said only few veterans were paid their allowances. “We trained on how to handle weapons and we were supposed to be given that money so that we can use the skill we acquired in the military to work in the state, but unfortunately they paid only those who were discharged November 2017, to date.

“We have over 97,000 retired soldiers and the people they paid were very few, that is why we are appealing to Mr. President to use his good office to pay all retired soldiers department allowance so that we will not use our skills against the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...