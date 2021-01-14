News

Military veterans protest non-payment of allowance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A platform for veterans of the Nigerian Armed forces, Ex-Service Men and Families Association of Nigeria, yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, calling on the Federal Government to pay members security department allowance (SDA).

Armed with assorted banners with inscriptions such as; “Our appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; graciously pay all retired officers and soldiers Security Department Allowance (SDA).” Association’s President, Anthony Agbas, said his members were yet to be paid the 20 months minimum wage arrears approved in April 2019.

Agbas also said some of his members were currently facing medical challenges, adding that some had their November salary reduced on the guise of being overpaid. He claimed that N10, 000 was deducted from the medically discharged soldiers, who fought to keep the country united.

“In October 2015, the Military Pension Board were asked by President Muhammadu Buhari to verify the veterans who served during the civil war so that they can be included in the pension, the verification was done, but they are yet to be included in the pension scheme,” Agbas said. While over 97,000 retired soldiers were owed, he said only few veterans were paid their allowances. “We trained on how to handle weapons and we were supposed to be given that money so that we can use the skill we acquired in the military to work in the state, but unfortunately they paid only those who were discharged November 2017, to date.

“We have over 97,000 retired soldiers and the people they paid were very few, that is why we are appealing to Mr. President to use his good office to pay all retired soldiers department allowance so that we will not use our skills against the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll resist electricity tariff hike – NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says Nigerians under yoke of excessive charges As Nigerians condemn yet another increase in electricity tariff, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to further impoverish the citizenry. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday lamented that rather than emulate other countries including those in […]
News

Private teachers, parents protest non-reopening of schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Teachers and parents of private schools in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for reopening of their schools across the state. They were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions asking the state government to come to their aid and save them from hunger. Addressing journalists during the protest in […]
News

Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immunity against COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep, which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.   The partnership on a healthy sleep […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica