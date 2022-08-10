Military vows to ensure nothing stops 2023 elections

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has vowed that theArmedForcesof Nigeria will do everything within its powerto ensure that nothing stands in the way of the 2023 general election.

Irabor who gave the assurance at a parley with editors and media executives in Abuja said that members of the Armed Forces have a covenant with the democratic process and would do everything to create the necessary conditions for a “free, safe and secure” conduct of elections. Nigerians will be heading for the polls in February to elect a new president and members of the National Assembly as well as state governors and members of state houses of assembly.

As the election draws nearer, there have been apprehensions from various quarters that the process could be marred by the current wave of insecurity across the country. But the CDS said that the military was already working in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies to ensure that the electorate had the enabling environment to exercise their franchise.

He acknowledged the spate of terrorist attacks, kidnapping and banditry plaguing communities in different regions of the country, but assured that the security forces were working round the clock to resolve these issues.

“We, as members of the Armed Forces, have a covenant with the democratic process and that covenant presupposes that we will do everything to create the conditions for a free, safe and secure conduct of the 2023 elections.

“All the operational engagements that we have had (and having) are tailored towards ensuring that the democraticprocessisnotonly nurtured but also made to becomemoresolid. So, Ijoinyou to encourage Nigerians and to assure them that the 2023 elections will not only hold, wewilldoeverythingpossible to ensure that nothing stops it,” he said.

Irabor charged the political class to undertake actions which are focused on bringing peace and tranquility to the system rather than on things that could become distractions to the democratic process, credible election and apeacefulpoliticaltransition.

“I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure that every part of this country has the necessary safety guarantees that will enable all eligible voters to exercise their franchise,” he said.

According to the CDS, the parley was designed as a meeting point for the military and the media to understand their collective roles, tackling the challenges of insecurity confronting the country.

He expressed hopes that the engagement will yield tangible outcomes that will enable all Nigerians live worthy lives and meeting their aspirations without fear.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...