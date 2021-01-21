News

Military: We recovered N291m illegally refined diesel in January

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, recovered a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined automative gas oil (AGO) between January 14 and 20.
Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres of dial purpose kerosene (DPK) were recovered by troops of Operation Delta Safe.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure at the regular briefing to provide update on ongoing operations at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Thursday.
This was as Enenche added that no fewer than 13 illegal refineries were dismantled during the operations, while 24 suspects were arrested.
“Between 14 to 20 January, 2021, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.
“In the course of their operational activities, six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilized.
“Also, 24 suspects arrested while 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered.
“Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recovered.”

Our Reporters

