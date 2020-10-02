Military: We recovered stolen diesel, kerosene worth over 2bn

…killed 869 suspected insurgents, others in 3 months

The military has said that between July 1 and September 30, troops conducting operations against economic sabotage in the South South, recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene worth over N2 billion.

This was as it noted that within the same period under review; at least 869 suspected criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits and militiamen, were killed across the North East, North West, North Central and other theatres of on-going operations.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure, Friday, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, during a briefing on the third quarter review (July – September) of military operations across the country.

Enenche further disclosed that 329 kidnapped victims were rescued across the country.

According to the DMO coordinator, the performance of the armed forces, was an indication of renewed commitment, synergy and vigour by fighting forces, in continuation of efforts to sustain the nation’s territorial integrity and order.

“In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 1 July to 30 September 2020 neutralized 869 criminal elements and rescued 321 kidnapped victims across the country.

“Furthermore, a cumulative total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen AGO and 33, 500 litres of DPK were recovered.

“A total of 1,708 arrests were made as well as recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition. Also, a cumulative total of 37,117 barrels of stolen crude oil was recovered. Additionally, a cumulative total of 914,707 litres of stolen PMS was recovered,” Enenche stated.

While insisting that the military was winning the war against crime and criminality in the country, he restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to a united, indissoluble nation.

His words: “From our operations within the third quarter of this year, it is obvious that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is winning the war against the enemies of our great country.

“Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain resolute and highly committed to this cause. It will sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone of Nigeria. The general public is also assured of the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protect our economic assets.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations.

“The third quarter performance of operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies is a show of our commitment, synergy and determination to lay down our lives to protect our great Nation. The gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and operatives of other security agencies will sustain the tempo against the enemies of our dear nation.

“The Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.”

He further encouraged troops to remain resolute and decisive in securing the country, even as he enjoined the public to continue to support the cause by providing credible intelligence to the troops operating within their localities.

